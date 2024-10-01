BSU is puzzlingly silent on a key issue

ANALYSIS

Seemingly, everybody is talking about Boise State University volleyball.

Everybody, that is, except Boise State University leaders.

Here, in its entirety, is everything Idaho’s largest public university has bothered to say publicly since Friday afternoon. “Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force.”

That’s it. Forty-eight words.

There is much more to the story — not that you’ll get any of that from a sanitized statement scrubbed of content and context. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, a transgender athlete, Blaire Fleming, plays volleyball for San José State.

Boise State has entered — and simultaneously sought to avoid — one of the most polarizing debates in education and athletics. Boise State, which declined an interview request this week, has refused to answer even the most basic questions about this forfeiture.

Did players make this call, or did it come down from coaches or university administrators?

What was the driving consideration? Concerns about competitive fairness? A broader concern about access to college scholarships set aside for female athletes? More fundamental concerns about player safety, amid reports that Fleming is more powerful than other players on the court, and capable of spiking a volleyball at 80 mph?

As Boise State faces some of the most intense public scrutiny in its 92-year history, did politics play a factor? Was damage control a piece of the equation?

And did an Aug. 28 executive order from Gov. Brad Little force Boise State’s decision?

Basic questions. Fair ones, too.

Regardless of where we stand on transgender athletes, we should be able to agree on the basic importance of transparency. This is a university that will receive $289.8 million from the state this year, including $128.9 million of general fund tax dollars. Taxpayers got a lot of squishiness for their money last week.

And this is also a university with a president, Marlene Tromp, who talks often about the need to foster important conversations about the issues of the day. Right now, Boise State looks like it supports uncomfortable discussion — but only when it’s comfortable to do so.

Nonetheless, the debate is on, with or without Boise State’s involvement.

Some of Boise State’s most fierce Statehouse adversaries are cheerleading for the university, this time around.