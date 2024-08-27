Budget committee rejects Critchfield’s spending priorities

State superintendent Debbie Critchfield said she was “puzzled” Friday after the Legislature’s budget committee cut a series of funding requests for public schools and the Idaho Department of Education.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee passed a public schools “enhancement” budget without Critchfield’s top priority — $50 million to add weights for high-needs students to K-12 schools’ discretionary funding formula.

It doesn’t mean that the weighted formula bill — Senate Bill 1096, which narrowly passed the Senate this week — is dead. But JFAC’s decision doesn’t bode well for the policy change. “All the signals are telling me that…is not going to go anywhere,” Critchfield said after Friday’s hearing.

Altogether, budget-writers approved just $7.5 million of the $54 million in line items that Critchfield requested for public schools and $2.5 million of the $5.2 million she requested for the department’s budget.

JFAC also passed over $3 million for a fund targeting special education students who are particularly costly for school districts to support. This money is also tied to a pending policy bill — House Bill 291, which squeaked through the House last week, and is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

If the House and Senate approve the policy bills in the waning days or weeks of the legislative session, JFAC could reconsider funding them. But committee co-chair Rep. Wendy Horman, who’s sponsoring a competing per-student funding bill, signaled Friday that public school funding formula changes will wait until next year.

“I’ve been working for 10 years to try and change that, and I’m hoping next year is the year.”

Here are some of the other actions JFAC took on the public schools and IDE budgets:

ISAT

Budget-writers approved a fraction of Critchfield’s request to rework the Idaho Standards Achievement Test, using leftover federal COVID-19 funds.

JFAC gave the department $500,000 of the $2.7 million it requested for transitioning to a new test when the current ISAT vendor contract expires. According to IDE’s budget request, the department conducted a survey that found “changes should be made” to the Common Core-based assessment.

During a previous hearing on the ISAT request, Horman questioned whether $2.7 million would pay for a new test. Critchfield’s fiscal officer Gideon Tolman responded in an email that the department would use the $2.7 million of federal money and $6.3 million of base funding on a new test.

Critchfield said Friday that she was “puzzled” by restricting federal dollars meant for a federal mandate. The federal government requires that states issue standardized tests like the ISAT.

“That limits our ability to do anything different with the test if we wanted to,” Critchfield said of the budget-writers’ decision. “Those dollars come specifically for that purpose.”

Friday’s decision means IDE likely will stick with the current vendor and assessment.

Indian education coordinator

JFAC also rejected a $114,000 request for a new Indian education coordinator at IDE.

This would have funded a second department position focused on working with the state’s five Native American tribes. Tribal leaders have asked IDE to improve “collaboration with them on curriculum and on strategies,” Critchfield said.

Nez Perce Tribe and Lapwai educators late last year criticized Critchfield’s decision to endorse a “heavily biased” history curriculum from conservative group PragerU.

Transportation routing software

JFAC also scaled back Critchfield’s $5 million request for a statewide transportation routing software that would track school bus mileage through a GPS-based system.

Budget-writers approved $2.2 million to implement the software.

Senate amends WWAMI bill, setting the stage for a possible vote next week

The Senate moved quickly to amend the WWAMI medical education bill.

The changes were not surprising — and they were spelled out in a committee hearing Thursday.

The amendments walk back language to defund at least 10 taxpayer-funded medical school seats with WWAMI — a University of Washington-led partnership, named for the member states of Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. The amended bill would not mandate WWAMI cuts. That means Idaho could continue to fund 40 medical school seats a year, or even expand the $7.5 million-a-year program.

The amendments also spell out the membership of the State Board of Education working group that would study Idaho’s medical education needs and report to the 2026 Legislature. The committee would include one senator and one House member, and representatives from the University of Idaho, Idaho State University and the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, said Senate Education Committee Chairman Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, who presented the amendments on the Senate floor Friday. Four at-large members would round out the working group.

The amendments are an attempt to forge a common ground on the future of WWAMI, an issue that has divided lawmakers in a state that ranks No. 50 in the nation for doctors per capita. Some legislators, frustrated with WWAMI, have pushed to curtail the program or kill it entirely. Others have said it makes no sense to walk away from the WWAMI partnership, which began in 1972.

The Senate could take up the amended bill as early as next week. If the Senate passes the WWAMI bill, it would go back to the House, which would have to approve the Senate amendments and again vote to pass the bill.

K-12 accountability bill passes House

The House passed a K-12 budget accountability bill, over some bipartisan opposition.

House Bill 416 would require school districts and charter schools to use state funding only for their intended purpose. And it would give the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee the power to claw back any misspent K-12 funding.

“This bill is how (they) all should be,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Kyle Harris, R-Lewiston. “It’s simple, it’s to the point and it’s effective.”

JFAC’s co-chair, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, debated for the bill.

“This is a problem we’ve been trying to get at for many, many years,” said Horman, who added that the bill would allow the Legislature to take an evidence-based approach to updating Idaho’s K-12 formula.

Opponents raised a range of concerns.