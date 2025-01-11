Sections
NorthwestJanuary 11, 2025

Budget group OKs recommendation for raises

Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun
Sen. Kevin Cook (R, Idaho Falls) at the State Capitol building on January 8, 2024. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)
Gary Thompson/via the Star-News

The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee closed out the first week of the 2025 legislative session Friday by accepting a report recommending raises of $1.55 per hour for all state employees.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, or JFAC, is a powerful legislative committee that meets daily and sets the budgets for every state agency and department.

A day earlier, on Thursday, the Idaho Legislature’s Change in Employee Compensation Committee voted 7-3 to recommend the $1.55 per hour raises.

On Friday, JFAC voted to accept the report with the recommendation from the Change in Employee Compensation Committee, but it did not vote on whether to approve the raises.

An actual JFAC vote on the raises is expected on Wednesday or Thursday.

JFAC also accepted a report Friday from the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee that projected $6.4 billion in state revenue will be available for next year’s budget. The $6.4 billion projection is slightly under Gov. Brad Little’s $6.41 billion revenue projection.

“We recommend caution in making appropriations above the committee’s revenue projection,” Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, told JFAC on Friday. “The committee recognizes economic uncertainty related to the impact of the Federal Reserve Bank addressing inflation and the recent presidential election.”

The action is expected to pick up considerably next week for JFAC. JFAC’s long-term schedule lists statewide maintenance budget decisions on the schedule for Wednesday, which could include decisions on state revenues and the proposed $1.55 raises for state employees.

On Friday, JFAC members are expected to set the maintenance budgets for all state agencies. JFAC leaders describe maintenance budgets as bare bones versions of last year’s budgets, with all the one-time money and projects removed. The maintenance budgets are simply meant to keep the lights on for state agencies. Under budget changes approved last year, new spending requests and replacement items are called budget enhancements, which are considered and voted on separately from the maintenance budgets.

Idaho Capital Sun senior reporter Clark Corbin has more than a decade of experience covering Idaho government. and politics. He has covered every Idaho legislative session since 2011 gavel-to-gavel. Prior to joining the Idaho Capital Sun he reported for the Idaho Falls Post Register and Idaho Education News. His reporting in Idaho has helped uncover a multimillion-dollar investment scam and exposed inaccurate data that school districts submitted to the state.

