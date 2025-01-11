Budget group OKs recommendation for raises

An actual JFAC vote on the raises is expected on Wednesday or Thursday.

JFAC also accepted a report Friday from the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee that projected $6.4 billion in state revenue will be available for next year’s budget. The $6.4 billion projection is slightly under Gov. Brad Little’s $6.41 billion revenue projection.

“We recommend caution in making appropriations above the committee’s revenue projection,” Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, told JFAC on Friday. “The committee recognizes economic uncertainty related to the impact of the Federal Reserve Bank addressing inflation and the recent presidential election.”

The action is expected to pick up considerably next week for JFAC. JFAC’s long-term schedule lists statewide maintenance budget decisions on the schedule for Wednesday, which could include decisions on state revenues and the proposed $1.55 raises for state employees.

On Friday, JFAC members are expected to set the maintenance budgets for all state agencies. JFAC leaders describe maintenance budgets as bare bones versions of last year’s budgets, with all the one-time money and projects removed. The maintenance budgets are simply meant to keep the lights on for state agencies. Under budget changes approved last year, new spending requests and replacement items are called budget enhancements, which are considered and voted on separately from the maintenance budgets.

