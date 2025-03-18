Budget writers approve Medicaid funding

BOISE — The state budget writers passed the largest budget this year, with members narrowly advancing Medicaid appropriations Monday.

The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) voted to approve $674 million in state and federal funds for the Medicaid program’s “enhancement budget,” which includes new spending for fiscal year 2026. The budget includes a projected $15.9 million in anticipated net savings from the passage of House Bill 345, a sweeping Medicaid reform bill.

The budget-writing committee previously passed a slate of “maintenance budgets,” which included ongoing expenses from the prior year; the health and human services maintenance budget, which included Medicaid appropriations, passed the Senate and awaits a vote in the House.

The total Medicaid budget comes to around $5.2 billion of state and federal funds, with about $994 million of that coming from state general funds. The large budget is often one of the most contested, with some arguing it is ballooning out of control and others noting that the state is required to fulfill the services and pay the bills for those services.

Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said the budget includes numbers related to a higher cost of utilization — meaning more people seeking services or higher-cost services — and higher costs from hospitals.

“This budget helps people that are indigent, it helps mothers that are pregnant, it helps disabled people and children,” Furniss said. “Unfortunately, this is a budget that we really need to take care of our people, and sometimes we forget that.”

Monday’s meeting came with frequent reminders that the items in the budget were required to be paid.

Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, highlighted that Idaho Health and Welfare Director Alex Adams has said multiple times that the budget has grown because he’s following the law.

“If we wanted to really lower that budget, that would be up to us as doing the statute,” Cook said.

He spoke in favor of House Bill 345, which would make a number of changes to Medicaid including moving the administration of the entire program to a third-party managed care organization, or MCO, and seeking permission from the federal government to add work requirements to the Medicaid expansion population. The bill awaits a signature from the governor, as of March 14.