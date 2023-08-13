Bundy arrested in Emmett on an outstanding warrant

Ammon Bundy speaks during his daily press conference at the top of the road leading to the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 6, 2016 near Burns, Ore. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard/Zuma Press/TNS)

 TNS

Police arrested far-right political activist Ammon Bundy on Friday night on an outstanding warrant in his latest brush with law enforcement, and he remained in custody at the Gem County Jail on Saturday, a Gem County Sheriff’s Office deputy told the Idaho Statesman.

Bundy was booked into the jail Friday night on the warrant, which an Ada County judge issued for contempt of court in April, Gem County Sheriff’s Sgt. White, who declined to provide his first name, told the Statesman.