Less than a week after an Ada County judge ruled that far-right activist Ammon Bundy had essentially forfeited a lawsuit against him for repeatedly not appearing in court, Bundy has petitioned to transfer the St. Luke’s Health System case to federal jurisdiction.

In a filing with U.S. District Court for District of Idaho, Bundy alleged that the case “involves Federal Civil Rights violations against Petitioners” and accused St. Luke’s of using “heavy-handed tactics from one of Idaho’s largest law firms.”

