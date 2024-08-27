Sections
NorthwestDecember 6, 2024

Cali earthquake promptsbrief tsunami warning

Temblor reaches 7 on Richter scale; no injuries reported

Associated Press
Smoking paraphernalia is strewn on the ground in the aftermath of a 7.0 earthquake inside E&J Liquors, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Rio Dell, Calif. (Savana Robinson via AP)
A firefighter patrols Ocean Beach in San Francisco during a tsunami warning on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)
The Fire Department patrols at Ocean Beach in San Francisco while people watch the waves on higher ground during a tsunami warning on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)
Broken bottles are scattered on the floor inside E&J Liquors after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Rio Dell, Calif. (Savana Robinson via AP )
People walk along the sand at Ocean Beach in San Francisco during a tsunami warning on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)
Students walk in line as they are evacuated from Laurel Tree Charter School to Arcata High School after an earthquake Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Arcata, Calif. (Sage Alexander/The Times-Standard via AP)
A San Francisco Surf Rescue team evacuates surfers from Ocean Beach in case of a possible tsunami on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. San Francisco residents were notified of a chance of a tsunami following a reported earthquake in Northern California. (Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
People sit on a bench along the beach in Santa Cruz, Calif. after authorities cleared the main beach, taping off entrances on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)
People watch the waves come in after an earthquake was felt widely across Northern California at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Drinks and other food items are toppled on the floor inside Hoby's Market and Deli after an earthquake Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Scotia, Calif. (Dylan McNeill/The Times-Standard via AP)
A person and their dog wander along Ocean Beach in San Francisco during a tsunami warning on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)
Hasan Raza cleans up in the aftermath of a 7.0 earthquake inside E&J Liquors, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Rio Dell, Calif. (Savana Robinson via AP)
Drinks and other food items are toppled on the floor inside Hoby's Market and Deli after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Scotia, Calif. (Dylan McNeill/The Times-Standard via AP)
SAN FRANCISCO — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items off grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.

The quake struck at 10:44 a.m. west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County, about 130 miles from the Oregon border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was felt as far south as San Francisco, some 270 miles away, where residents described a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by multiple smaller aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries from the quake, which was the most powerful temblor to hit California since a magnitude 7.1 quake hit Ridgecrest in 2019.

The tsunami warning was in effect for roughly an hour. Issued shortly after Thursday’s quake struck, it covered nearly 500 miles of coastline, from the edge of California’s Monterey Bay north into Oregon.

“It was a strong quake. Our building shook. We’re fine, but I have a mess to clean up right now,” said Julie Kreitzer, owner of Golden Gait Mercantile, a store packed with food, wares and souvenirs that is a main attraction in Ferndale.

“I have to go. I have to try and salvage something for the holidays because it’s going to be a tough year,” Kreitzer said before hanging up.

The region — known for its redwood forests, scenic mountains and the three-county Emerald Triangle’s legendary marijuana crop — was struck by a magnitude 6.4 quake in 2022 that left thousands of people without power and water. The northwest corner of California is the most seismically active part of the state because it’s where three tectonic plates meet, seismologist Lucy Jones said on the social media platform BlueSky.

Shortly after the quake, phones in Northern California buzzed with the tsunami warning from the National Weather Service that said: “A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”

Numerous cities urged people to evacuate to higher ground as a precaution.

In Santa Cruz, authorities cleared the main beach, taping off entrances with police tape. Aerial footage showed cars bumper-to-bumper heading to higher ground on California highways 1 and 92 in the Half Moon Bay area south of San Francisco.

“I thought my axles had fallen apart,” said Valerie Starkey, a Del Norte County supervisor representing Crescent City, a town of fewer than 6,000 near the Oregon border. “That’s what I was feeling ... ‘My axles are broken now.’ I did not realize it was an earthquake.”

Cindy Vosburg, the executive director for the Crescent City-Del Norte County Chamber of Commerce, said she heard alarms sound just before shaking began, and the city’s cultural center downtown started to creak.

“Just as it would start to subside, the building would roll again,” Vosburg said.

White House spokesperson Jeremy Edwards said President Joe Biden was briefed on the earthquake and that FEMA officials are in touch with their state and local counterparts in California and Oregon.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has signed off on a state of emergency declaration to quickly move state resources to impacted areas along the coast. State officials were concerned about damages in the northern part of the state, Newsom said.

Crews in Eureka, the biggest city in the region, were assessing if there was any damage. Eureka Mayor Kim Bergel, who works at a middle school, said lights were swaying and everyone got under desks.

“The kids were so great and terrified. It seemed to go back and forth for quite a long time,” she said. Some children asked, “Can I call my mom?”

The students were later sent home.

In nearby Arcata, students and faculty were urged to shelter in place at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said residents experienced cracks in their homes’ foundations, as well as broken glass and windows, but nothing severe.

Honsal said he was in his office in the 75-year-old courthouse in downtown Eureka when he felt the quake.

“We’re used to it. It is known as ‘earthquake country’ up here,” he said. “It wasn’t a sharp jolt. It was a slow roller, but significant.”

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland, and the San Francisco Zoo’s visitors were evacuated.

This quake was a strike-slip type of temblor that shifts more horizontally and is less prone to cause tsunamis, unlike the more vertical types, said National Weather Service tsunami program manager Corina Allen in Washington state.

The California Geological Survey says the state’s shores have been struck by more than 150 tsunamis since 1800, and while most were minor, some have been destructive and deadly.

On March 28, 1964, a tsunami triggered by a powerful earthquake in Alaska smashed into Crescent City hours later. Much of the business district was leveled and a dozen people were killed. More recently, a tsunami from a 2011 earthquake in Japan caused about $100 million in damages along the California coast, much of it in Crescent City.

