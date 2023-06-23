Campaign for music venue gets a boost

GRANGEVILLE — The stalled plan to build a performing arts pavilion in Grangeville has a revived lease on life with a possible new location and alternate funding.
Todd Marek, a member of the Grangeville Arts committee that is promoting the pavilion, said the group is considering changing the location from Pioneer Park in central Grangeville to the Lions Park on the east end of town.
“We’ve kind of been in limbo the last two years,” Marek said this week, “but we’re getting close. It’s been a lot of extra hurdles to go through.”
The arts committee, which sponsors free community concerts at Pioneer Park during the summer, began pursuing the idea of building a new stage pavilion a few years ago. Private fundraising and grant application efforts began and the idea looked promising. One of the early concerns was where to locate a pavilion at the city-owned Pioneer Park. Musical groups perform in a covered picnic area but pavilion promoters preferred the southeast corner of the park where a baseball field is now located.
At the time, Marek said, the city already planned to install Americans with Disabilities Act compliant parking near the park. But with the push for a pavilion, city officials said the arts group would have to come up with money for the additional parking.
“A lot of people were pretty upset by that,” Marek said. When the estimated cost of the parking improvements appeared to top $100,000, “we almost punted right then.
“We’re all going to be needing (accessible) parking someday,” he added. “We don’t know why the city backed out.”
About that time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which threw another monkey wrench into the process. Marek said he and fellow board member Rachel Young continued to apply for grants and the committee was preparing to advertise for requests for proposals.
Marek, who is also a member of the Grangeville Lions Club, kept those members updated and was informed that the club planned to sell a building near the Lions Park that houses the Camas Prairie Preschool. The club made an offer to let Grangeville Arts build its pavilion adjacent to the preschool building.
Marek said committee members considered the proposal and decided it would be a good alternative. The idea still has to have the approval of the Grangeville City Council, but Marek said switching the location to the Lions Park solves a number of problems, including the parking issue.
“That’s the plan right now,” he said. The cost of installing ADA-compliant parking “is way less” at the Lions Park.
Although the arts committee will lose a significant grant that was tied to Pioneer Park, the Lions Club has pledged support. Marek said the Idaho Forest Group plans to donate lumber for the project, and other cash and materials offers have been made. He estimated the total cost of a pavilion, including parking upgrades, at about $150,000.
Construction on the pavilion likely won’t begin until sometime in 2024 after the city does some work on the water mains at the Lions Park, Marek said.
Anyone wishing more information about Grangeville Arts and scheduled performances may visit its Facebook page.
