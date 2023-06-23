Campaign for music venue gets a boost
Courtesy photo

GRANGEVILLE — The stalled plan to build a performing arts pavilion in Grangeville has a revived lease on life with a possible new location and alternate funding.

Todd Marek, a member of the Grangeville Arts committee that is promoting the pavilion, said the group is considering changing the location from Pioneer Park in central Grangeville to the Lions Park on the east end of town.