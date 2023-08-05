One of the more useful upgrades to the English language in the past few years has been the term, “glamping.”
Glamping was invented by people — probably mostly women — who were sick and tired of going out into the woods and sleeping on rocks. Fed up with fighting mosquitoes and yellow jackets and skunks or bears that invaded one’s campsite in the middle of the night and stole all the hot dogs.
Glamping is what people do who do not think it’s cool to smell like smoke or spend the weekend suffering from a painful sunburn.
In other words, people like me.
Camping — real camping like the pioneers did who, by the way, didn’t have a choice — was OK when I was 40 years younger. I was raising children then and my family and I spent many a summer vacation perched on the edge of a lake or up high in the mountains doing what was often called “roughing it.” Even then, I don’t think the term was accurate because people who truly did rough it didn’t eat canned pork and beans and chicken salad sandwiches. Real roughing it is going out into the wilderness with the bare necessities and fishing or hunting for your supper. Actually, we did that a few times, too, whenever I forgot to pack the can opener or the grocery box.
It was fun then to see how simply a person could get by without the usual accoutrements of civilized life. It gave one a sense of being self-sufficient. But you have to be young and energetic and willing to go hungry for a while to really enjoy yourself in those situations.
After a few years I got tired of roughing it. I grew weary of having to think of all the things I had to pack to feed and take care of my family for a week when we were someplace where there was no running water or electricity. I was frustrated when one of the kids got a bad scrape and I didn’t have the right medicine or when I forgot to pack my underwear and had to go freewheeling for several days.
So, although I used to sneer at people who drove their fancy campers and RVs out into the woods and considered it camping, I’ve changed my mind. If God had intended for humans to live like wild animals God would never have invented Camping World.