Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum

MOSCOW — Three candidates running for Idaho legislative offices reaffirmed their desire to see changes in rural health care, particularly when it comes to women’s health care rights.

District 6 candidates Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, Democrat Julia Parker and Democrat Kathy Dawes spoke about this and other issues during a League of Women Voters of Moscow candidate forum Tuesday night at the Latah County Faigrounds in Moscow. Parker is running against Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, Dawes is running against Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and McCann is running against Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart.

Foreman, Trish Carter-Goodheart and Mitchell were invited but did not attend Tuesday’s forum due to other obligations.

McCann, Parker and Dawes all expressed concerns about how health care laws are affecting women and causing a shortage in physicians, particularly OB/GYN doctors.

McCann said she is pro-life but believes there should be certain medical exceptions for women seeking abortions. She said Idaho has lost OB/GYN doctors by the “handsful” because of its abortion laws and is headed toward a health care crisis.

Parker, who is a nurse, said the health care system is broken because the Legislature “keeps sticking their big nose” into the citizens’ medical decisions. She said doctors do not want to work in Idaho for fear of being sued. She wants to revise the abortion ban to at least decriminalize health care workers.

Dawes said the abortion law is causing “devastation” in Idaho’s health care and is an ineffective way to prevent unwanted pregnancies. She also said Senate Bill 1329, which bans minors from receiving health care without parental content, needs to be revised because it falsely assumes all parents are good parents who are going to make the best decisions about their child’s health.

When asked what bills they would introduce in the next Legislative session, their answers covered a range of topics.