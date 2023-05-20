Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday's Tribune.
GARFIELD — A car chase involving a Blue Kia Optima took place on the back roads at 8:05 a.m. along Farmington Garfield Road and Dry Creek Road on May 10.
The incident started when Joe Handley, Garfield City marshal, received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway near town.
“The vehicle took off on me and was traveling around 50 mph on a gravel road,” said Handley.
He reports that, after the vehicle failed to yield to his lights, the vehicle traveled along another roadway faster and recklessly. Handley initiated the pursuit after observing the vehicle maneuver onto the roadway.
Handley contacted the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office about placing spike strips where he believed the driver was heading.
Spike strips were to be placed near Bellmont until the driver changed direction and turned onto Farmington Road. The pursuit ended after the vehicle drove off down the roadway.
Handley reports that the vehicle was located on Walter Road about two hours later.
“I observed fentanyl on the passenger seat,” he said.
He further reports that a small amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine was located in the vehicle; however, Handley cannot disclose the exact amount at the time of this publication.
— Olivia Harnack, Whitman County Gazette, Thursday
Survey to help school board see interest in deconsolidation
GRANGEVILLE — A survey regarding possible deconsolidation for Mountain View School District 244 will be online through May 19.
The simple, four-question survey is a starting point for the board of trustees to ascertain what the community desires for its district.
The four-question survey asks, “Would you support the deconsolidation of Mt. View School District?” and “If you are an Elk City resident, which school district would you choose to be part of?” with two answers: Grangeville or Kooskia.
The survey comes after more than a year of conversations about splitting the communities of Kooskia and Grangeville within the district, largely due to the fact Kooskia patrons have not supported levies.
“Maybe it’s time, I don’t know,” questioned Superintendent Steve Higgins at a board meeting earlier this year. “What we can do is start by asking our communities what they want.”
Financial Q&A:
The following financial information was provided in a board packet in May:
• How much is spent per student? (For the 2022-23 school year, through April 30).
∙Average districtwide: $10,207.12
∙Grangeville student: $7,570.94
∙Elk City student: $16,564.77
∙Clearwater Valley student: $10,758.61
• Average administrator’s salary: $99,401.04
• Average certified teacher’s salary: $52,175.63
• Ratio of administrators to teachers and students:
∙Districtwide: 13.26 students to one teacher; 16.4 teachers to one administrator; 217.4 students to one administrator.
∙CV and Elk City: 10.16 students to one teacher; 12.2 teachers to one administrator; 124 students to one administrator.
∙Grangeville: 15.09 students to one teacher; 20.6 teachers to one administrator; 310.8 students to one administrator.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
