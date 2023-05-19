COEUR d’ALENE — In a second attempt since March, Coeur d’Alene School District voters overwhelmingly passed a $25 million-per-year, two-year supplemental levy.
The levy received 17,620 (63.47%) votes in favor and 10,131 (36.53%) against.
Coeur d’Alene School Board Chairperson Rebecca Smith said voters have sent the message that kids are the No. 1 priority, that teachers and schools are worth a collective investment and that coming together for a common purpose is what unites the community and will move it forward.
“My fellow board members and I are grateful for the community’s strong support for our public schools, something we don’t take for granted,” Smith said. “We have high expectations for students, teachers, staff and administrators in the district. We know we have work to do to continue fostering transparency and trust with our community stakeholders.”
Smith said Coeur d’Alene will continue to find new and better ways to keep parents, families and the community involved in what the district does.
Coeur d’Alene’s supplemental levy had passed every year since 1986, but failed to receive enough support in March when brought to voters as a perpetual levy accompanied by a $5 million-per-year, five-year safety and maintenance levy. The March supplemental levy garnered 8,616 votes (48.97%) in favor and 8,977 (51.03%) opposed.
The school district changed course and dropped the safety and maintenance levy, which failed to reach the 55% passing threshold by less than half a percent in March and also failed during a first attempt in August 2022. For this election, the board removed the perpetual timeline and asked voters to approve a two-year levy, which voters had historically passed in previous years.
