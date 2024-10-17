Cd’A, Lakeland want to move ahead with levies

Two of northern Idaho’s largest school districts are making multimillion dollar asks of local taxpayers as they seek to continue existing levies.

The Coeur d’Alene School District is seeking $50 million, while the Lakeland Joint School District is asking for $19 million. Both levies run two years.

Both districts expect their property tax rate to go down due to a 2023 school facility funds law designed to provide property tax relief.

Without the funds from their supplemental levies, which would primarily go toward staff salaries, leaders at both districts say they would have to drastically make over the budgets and cut services. Neither levy appears to have organized opposition in the community.

The Coeur d’Alene district is asking voters to renew a two-year, $50 million supplemental levy that makes up about 25% of its annual budget.

That money funds 200 positions — including teachers, paraprofessionals, and other support staff — and allows the district to provide competitive wages, Superintendent Shon Hocker said at a board of trustees meeting in August.

All school funding for sports and extracurriculars comes from the levy, along with money for a portion of health services, mental health supports and security funds. It also funds the majority of Advanced Placement courses and career-technical education classes.

Trustees have held a series of Fresh Air forums at local parks for voters to ask questions about the levy. At a recent forum most trustees mentioned the tough budget cuts they made in recent years, which resulted in closing Borah Elementary School to balance the budget after an enrollment drop.

“I don’t want to know what it’s going to look like to create a budget with $25 million absent,” trustee Jimmy McAndrew said. “We trimmed $6 million and that was painful enough.”

The levy dollars are “fundamental” to the district, Trustee Lesli Bjerke said.

“These dollars are used to keep kids safe, keep them busy, keep them challenged,” McAndrew added. “In my mind, that’s what every parent sending their kids to school wants.”

It’s not just high school level sports that would be impacted, Trustee Heather Tenbrink said. The levy funds elementary level art, physical education and music and most electives at the secondary level.

A loss of levy funds would mean fewer teachers, she said.

“Our class size would increase,” Trustee Allie Anderton added.

Just over $9.6 million of the levy funds teacher and support staff positions, while another $6 million funds additional student classes. Extracurriculars and athletics get just over $2 million, health services gets $1.4 million and school safety gets $1.8 million. The rest of the levy dollars fund technology, school and classroom resources and operating expenses.

Coeur d’Alene residents have seen school election measures on the ballot at least once a year since 2021: