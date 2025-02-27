Ceiling collapses during showing of a movie ata Wenatchee theater

The action became a little too real for two moviegoers in Wenatchee when the ceiling suddenly collapsed Tuesday night during a showing of “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett said firefighters were called to a roof collapse at the Liberty Cinema in downtown Wenatchee around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Crews found that a portion of the interior roof in the building’s main and oldest theater had fallen onto the first three rows of the audience area.

Two people were sitting in the fourth row watching the movie when they heard noises, Brett said. They thought the sounds were part of the movie — until they looked up.