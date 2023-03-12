Norma Doty plans to visit the Clearwater River Casino this week to kick off her 100th birthday celebration.
She likes to play keno, and once walked away with a $4,000 payout.
“It’s one of my favorite places,” Doty said.
For the past year, Doty has been a resident at Life Care Center in Lewiston after breaking her leg. But she’s always been independent and likes to do things her way.
“I didn’t let anyone put me down,” Doty said. “I had a good life. I always said I’m going to do what I want, by God, and I’m going to do it right.”
Born March 16, 1923, Doty was raised on a ranch on Craig Mountain and attended school through the eighth grade in a one-room schoolhouse, about 11 miles from Winchester.
Her mom and dad had six girls, and Doty was the baby of the family. None of her siblings lived into their 90s, but Doty is still going strong.
She got married at the age of 17 to Albert S. Doty and the young couple lived on Webb Ridge. Over the years, she had six kids, with one baby dying at birth. The rest of her children include Gary, of Puyallup, Wash.; Barbara, of Lewiston; Cheryl, of Woodinville, Wash.; Darlene, of Lewiston; and Randy, of Helmer. She also has 11 grandchildren, 18 great-granchildren and one great-great-grandbaby.
The family is throwing her a birthday party Saturday, and about 50 of them have ordered matching shirts for the occasion.
Before becoming a homemaker, Doty said she wanted to be a secretary. She worked in the laundry business, as a waitress, and cleaned houses until she was 90. She also drove her car until the age of 90.
“She worked and took care of people,” daughter Darlene Smith said. “Anyone who needed help, Mom was always there.”
Doty recalls the vast changes of the last century, saying she “hates cellphones,” because people are always glued to them.
Smith said they were the first people on their block to get a television, and the first to get a washer and dryer. Doty also drove a spiffy 1959 Ford convertible that she was proud of.
Doty has been a widow for 40 years now. Her husband died when she was 60, and she worked hard to make ends meet and keep her family close-knit. Her work ethic can be traced back to the ranch.
“My folks had no money,” she said. “You had to work to make money. Dad just had horses and a wagon.”
She’s lived in Potlatch, Moscow, Helmer and Lewiston, but her early years were spent on the mountain.
“I was 9 years old the first time I saw the Snake River,” Doty said. “We never came off the mountain.”
Doty is a determined person who likes to do things her way, Smith said. She believes in using old-time remedies such as Bag Balm or peroxide for most ailments, and has successfully recuperated from two broken hips.
“She also liked to have fun and enjoyed having a beer, traveling, visiting family and friends,” Smith said.
Since she’s moved to Life Care Center, she’s had company every day. The guest book is filled with visitors’ signatures, and a virtual cat named “Kitty” keeps her in good spirits.
“She is very loved and has a lot to be grateful for,” Smith said. “She’s proud of her kids. Family and friends are her life.”
Doty said she’s looking forward to her party and the trip to the casino. She already has her lucky numbers picked out for keno and is hoping for another big payday.
