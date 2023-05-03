Daybells accuse prosecutor of misconduct

Associated PressThis photo, taken March 6, shows Lori Vallow Daybell glancing at the camera during her hearing, with her defense attorney, Edwina Elcox (right) in Rexburg, Idaho.

The criminal trial of Lori Vallow Daybell — a 49-year-old mother charged with the first-degree murder of her two children — is into its fifth week.

Vallow Daybell, and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of the first-degree murder of her two children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.