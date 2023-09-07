Sunshine and some clouds. High around 85F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 2:33 am
Lewiston roundup
If the Washington State football team had a summer session scheduled for 6 a.m., you could bet money senior wide receiver Lincoln Victor would already be there by 5 a.m. working out.
A new track
GRANGEVILLE — A 3-year-old child was transported to a hospital by an air ambulance helicopter after being bitten by a rattlesnake, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Officials were alerted at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday by an emergency beacon activation near White House Bar on the Salmon River. The helicopter landed at about 3:37 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deliver the Tribune
Beat the experts, and win $50, by picking winners in this week's games.
The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Digital archives: 1877 to present
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.