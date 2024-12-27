Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal offered some hope for child care and early learning advocates who were prepared to fight against deep cuts.

Inslee’s plan would boost child care slots, provider rates and money for early learning facilities. But in an effort to save money, he also proposes delaying the expansion of some expensive programs and subsidies set to take effect next year.

Advocates say it could be much worse, especially given a budget deficit of at least $10 billion to $12 billion. No currently filled slots would be affected under Inslee’s proposal.

“We’re just relieved we’re not going backward,” said Joel Ryan, executive director of the Washington State Association of Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program.

Inslee’s budget is far from a final plan. And it is underpinned by his idea to raise revenue through a new tax on the wealthy and higher taxes on businesses.

Those ideas are certain to get pushback from some lawmakers when they convene in January and begin work on budget legislation. Inslee, meanwhile, is on his way out of office and has limited sway over budget talks. Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson could come to the table with his own ideas about how to approach child care policy and spending.

What’s clear though is that without additional revenue or shifting substantial dollars from somewhere else in the budget, the state will likely have to make much deeper cuts than what Inslee proposed.

“The challenge for all of us over the next few months is that this is going to be considered the high mark,” said Katy Warren, deputy director of the Washington State Association of Head Start and ECEAP. “There’s no going up from here.”

Expansion delays

The biggest change Inslee proposes is delaying expansions planned under the Fair Start for Kids Act.

The 2021 law expands and guarantees access to state-paid early learning programs and subsidized child care for families with lower household incomes. It funded new slots for providers and increased the number of families who can use them.

So far, the investments from that law are working, according to the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

“We’re seeing the investments pay off that more families are accessing care that they can afford,” agency spokesperson Allison Krutsinger told the House Appropriations Committee earlier this month.

Under the Fair Start for Kids Act, eligibility and access are supposed to continue expanding through 2030. But as eligibility expands so do expenses associated with the programs — one of the big drivers of the state’s multi-billion dollar deficit.

Starting in the 2026-2027 school year, the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program is planned to become an entitlement, guaranteeing access to families below a certain income. This program provides child care and other support services for 3- and 4-year-olds and younger children in some locations.

Meanwhile, Working Connections Child Care, the state’s subsidy program, is supposed to increase eligibility for families with up to 75% of the state median income starting next July.