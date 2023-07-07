Idaho is struggling to retain child care workers. That is causing the price of child care to increase, which makes it more difficult for parents to find child care, leading to people quitting their jobs to care for their children at home.

According to a news release from Idaho Voices For Children regarding the latest release of the Kids Count data book, child care challenges cost Idaho’s economy $525 million a year. From 2020-21, 10% of Idaho children younger than age 5 lived in families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job because of problems with child care.