Make way for chinook ...( ... and room for other anglers)

DuPont

Counts of spring chinook at Bonneville Dam spiked dramatically this week, giving some hope to worried anglers.

But uncertainty over the unusually late run led the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to cancel salmon fishing on the Snake River. The season, which was limited to two days a week at Ice Harbor and Little Goose dams, opened May 9. Based on preseason forecasts, the state established a harvest quota of about 670 adult chinook.

Tags

Recommended for you