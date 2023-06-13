Fishing for spring chinook salmon will end on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers Wednesday night.
Anglers on the two rivers have harvested more than 1,500 adult hatchery chinook. Most of those fish were caught last week when the bulk of the run, initially slowed by high flows at the Slide Rapid, moved upriver en masse following a drop in river levels.
“We estimated that over 1,200 fish were caught last week in this fishery, with 880 of them being harvested in the lower Salmon River around Riggins (section 3),” said Idaho Fish and Game Regional Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont in a weekly update on the run published Monday.
The big haul leaves only about 330 adult chinook left before the state’s harvest share is met.
The fishery targets chinook returning to the Rapid River Hatchery near Riggins. For weeks, DuPont had estimated anglers would be able to catch only about 1,500 spring chinook bound for the hatchery. Harvest shares are based on run abundance monitored by dam counts and detections of Passive Integrated Transponder tags carried by a percentage of fish from different hatcheries. But genetic analysis is routinely used late in the run to measure how well the PIT tags represented actual hatchery returns. It’s not uncommon for the genetic review to reveal PIT tags have underrepresented the run. That happened this year and the harvest share was boosted to 1,850.
Spring chinook fishing remains open on the Clearwater River and its tributaries and on a section of the Snake River between Hells Canyon Dam and Dug Bar.
