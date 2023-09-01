Chipman Trail bridge repaired, reopened to public

Chipman Trail sits reopened to foot and bike traffic.

 Courtesy of Whitman County Parks and Recreation director Bill Tensfeld

The Chipman Trail’s section that was closed last week has reopened after the bridge was determined safe to cross.

A small fire burned a wooden bridge and brush on the trail on Aug. 19. The blaze was extinguished within a few hours, but the trail was closed for a short period.