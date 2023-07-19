Second District Judge Michelle Evans ordered a lawsuit filed by Eric Christiansen against the Lewiston Roundup Association be dismissed with prejudice July 10, meaning the complaint can’t be refiled.

Christiansen filed the lawsuit in 2020 alleging the Lewiston Roundup Association interfered with his business and invasion of privacy. Christiansen organized motor sports events at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, but his contract wasn’t renewed and the roundup association began holding its own events.