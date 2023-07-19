Second District Judge Michelle Evans ordered a lawsuit filed by Eric Christiansen against the Lewiston Roundup Association be dismissed with prejudice July 10, meaning the complaint can’t be refiled.
Christiansen filed the lawsuit in 2020 alleging the Lewiston Roundup Association interfered with his business and invasion of privacy. Christiansen organized motor sports events at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, but his contract wasn’t renewed and the roundup association began holding its own events.
A motion was filed July 5 on behalf of the roundup association asking to dismiss the case with prejudice. The motion was made because Christiansen’s attorney withdrew and Christiansen didn’t make an appearance within 21 days of the order being served. When the attorney withdrew, Christiansen was required to appear on the case with a new attorney within 21 days or the lawsuit would be dismissed with prejudice, according to court documents.
Christiansen’s new attorney, Shane Andrews, acknowledged the 21-day limit had passed and Christiansen isn’t seeking an award of attorney fees in the lawsuit against the roundup association, according to court documents.
Christiansen filed for bankruptcy May 2, and according to the motion from Andrews, he didn’t list the roundup association as one of his creditors. Filing for bankruptcy temporarily precludes creditors from collecting money. Because the roundup association isn’t listed as a creditor, the case could move forward if it’s not dismissed, according to court documents.
“Based on the foregoing, this case is ripe for dismissal,” Andrews said, according to court document.
Christiansen alleged in a lawsuit against Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union that Michael Moser, president of the roundup board and mortgage manager at P1FCU, accessed his account information. That lawsuit was granted summary judgment in May by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson in favor of P1FCU. Christiansen was ordered to pay attorney fees and costs for P1FCU and Moser in that case totaling $178,823.80.
