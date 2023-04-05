VANCOUVER, Wash. — Since legal marijuana first arrived on the scene in Clark County in 2014, sales have steadily risen, making it a prominent local industry. But not all news is great news for those in working in it.

There are 17 licensed retailers operating in the county, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. That’s a far cry from the one store the county had when Main Street Marijuana, which opened in downtown Vancouver in July 2014.