VANCOUVER, Wash. — Like the weather, housing inventory cooled in Clark County in February, according to a monthly report by the Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Despite the new year seeing a jump in new listings following the holidays, potential buyers were met with fewer homes to choose from last month. Compared with last February, there were almost half the number of listings on the market in February 2023. There were 461 new listings, down more than 45 percent from the same month one year earlier, when there were 842 up for grabs.