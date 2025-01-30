Clark Fork school lines up with Critchfield pitch

The Department of Education pitched new graduation requirements to the Legislature this week, including a proposal to revamp the senior project into a more hands-on experience that reflects the growing diversity of paths students take after high school.

Some schools like Clark Fork Junior/Senior High School, nestled in a town of about 600 along its namesake river in northern Idaho, already have projects that encompass the ideas in the “future readiness project” proposal.

In Clark Fork, seniors complete a 40-hour job shadow and then present reflections on the experience to a panel of community members.

Teacher Becca Palmer created and runs the program, which she says seeks to give students a hands-on experience and lead them through lessons learned best by doing.

Community ‘hungry’ for good workers

When Palmer began teaching in Clark Fork 12 years ago she inherited the school’s senior project program.

“I didn’t really like how they did it,” Palmer said. “It was kind of a portfolio of academic work, and it wasn’t very practical, especially for our kids who weren’t going on to college.”

Her goal was to rework the program so it was “super practical” not just another research paper.

Palmer also wanted the project to teach students skills they might learn during electives at a larger school like building a resume, writing a cover letter, or project management.

That’s how she settled on job shadows.

Students go on their job shadows throughout the fall, typically on Fridays set aside for the project. Then students reflect on their experience and create a 10-minute presentation that includes a demonstration of the skills they learned. The students give the presentation to a group of fellow students and a panel of community members, who serve as judges.

Students think about what they might like to do after high school, then are tasked with finding a job shadow that would give them insight into that path.

Not all jobs are easy to find in a small town like Clark Fork, so students often drive as far as Spokane or Coeur d’Alene. A requirement of the project is that they have their own transportation.

The biggest hurdle, Palmer said, is gas money.

“The community is hungry both for good workers and to help our kids,” Palmer said.

Students set up their job shadows themselves. Palmer provides a script for them to follow as they call potential mentors. Once they have a placement, it’s on students to set up logistics such as dates, times and dress code.

While the ideal placement is in a field the students can see themselves in, that’s not always possible. If a student wants to be a therapist, patient confidentiality makes it almost impossible to job shadow one in their area, Palmer explained.