Clarkston council picks new member

The Clarkston City Council selected a retired social worker Monday night to serve as the newest member of the governing body.
After a 4-2 vote in her favor, Sheila McDougall, who worked for the state of Washington for 30 years, was sworn in to replace former Councilor John Murray. He resigned from the position about three months ago when he moved out of the city limits.
The council interviewed McDougall and David Carringer, pastor of the First Christian Church, prior to an executive session to discuss the two candidates. A third applicant did not show up for the session.
After the regular meeting reconvened, the six councilors voted and welcomed McDougall to a seat on the dais. Councilors Skate Pierce, Robin Albers, Pat Holman and David Vinton chose McDougall, and Councilors Russ Evans and Steven Ebert cast their votes in favor of Carringer.
“Thank you for your interest,” Evans said. “You would both be good council members.”
Both applicants identified homelessness as one of the major issues the city needs to address. “There are people living in cars,” Carringer said. “When did an automobile become a house?”
His church served free meals to 163 people last week, and about 25 were homeless, he said. Many of them need help with problem solving and a support system.
McDougall, who also lives near the First Christian Church and Foster Park, said homeless people are setting up camp in the port district, near the grocery stores and area parks. She would like to work with community agencies, such as Quality Behavioral Health and the veterans groups, to help solve the problem and find available resources and grant opportunities.
“It’s important to look at evidence-based programs and see what’s worked in other communities,” she said.
McDougall moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1980, and has lived within the city limits for 40 years. She has served on various community boards and worked for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families before retiring four years ago.
In addition to the homeless issue, McDougall said she’d like to see more recycling opportunities in Clarkston and support for small businesses.
McDougall, who grew up in Camas, Wash., said the once small town has now become part of the “urban sprawl” connected to Vancouver. “Growth needs to happen in a thoughtful manner,” she said.
The new councilor is in favor of the new roundabouts slated for the city of Clarkston, and wants residents to be educated on how they operate.
In answer to a question about how she handles criticism, McDougall said, “pretty good.” During her career as a state social worker, she encountered criticism and learned how to deal with it.
“I love Clarkston,” McDougall said. “I’m retired, and I have time for the commitments.”
In other city business, the council voted 6-0 in favor of an ordinance that will change the zoning map from service commercial to high-density residential near Poplar and 14th streets. The property is owned by the Clarkston Lodging Group, which built the Best Western Plus hotel and apartments in that area.
A school resource officer agreement with the Clarkston School District also got the green light. Officer Colby Martin has been assigned to provide SRO functions at Clarkston High School, Lincoln Middle School, the Educational Opportunity Center, and Grantham, Highland, Heights and Parkway elementary schools from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2024.
The school district pays the Clarkston Police Department $90,278 for 180 eight-hour days during that time period, according to the agreement.
Two proclamations were given the thumbs up, including Constitution Week from Sept. 17-23 and National Service Dog month in September. Darlene Larson and Judy Higgins, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, plan to visit schools that week to help educate students about the Constitution.
During the mayor’s report, Monika Lawrence reminded residents that Second Street between Chestnut and Adams streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today while crews install new restrooms at Beachview Park near the high school. Detours will be in place.
