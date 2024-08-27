Clarkston Heights car wash drowns neighborhood in noise

ASOTIN — A new 24-hour car wash on Appleside Boulevard generated some complaints at Monday night’s Asotin County Commission meeting.

Jesse Jacobsen, who lives on Third Avenue in the Clarkston Heights, told the board of commissioners that Adele’s Express Auto Wash, located next to Hayes House restaurant, is a neighborhood nuisance that’s creating an excess of noise around the clock.

Another neighbor said the business owned by Jeff Port is frequently disturbing the peace in the wee hours of the morning, and asked the commissioners for assistance in the ongoing problems. She lives right across the street from the car wash, and said younger folks often visit the business after midnight and crank their loud music, which is an unwelcome wake-up call in an otherwise peaceful setting and well above acceptable noise levels.

The business owner was not at the meeting, and the commissioners listened to the concerns but made no comments.

Another issue that came to light was from rural residents about an alleged lack of compassion, concern and response from the Asotin County Fair Board. Lynzie and Travis Hagenah said the fair board’s conduct in recent meetings has been unprofessional, up to the point of making participants cry.