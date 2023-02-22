A 42-year-old Clarkston man was arrested on a felony rape charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor.
Aaron Pitts appeared before Magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch on Thursday, who set bond at $50,000. Pitts faces a minimum penalty of one year and a maximum of life in prison and/or $50,000. The rape charge also includes that Pitts is three years older or more than the alleged victim who is 16 or 17 years old.
An arrest warrant was issued in January and Pitts was arrested Feb. 15 during a traffic stop. He also faces misdemeanor charges for commercial burglary, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim’s father reported to police that Pitts allegedly had been having sexual intercourse with the victim and providing methamphetamine to her for the past several months. The officer was also given messages from March and October allegedly between the victim and Pitts showing Pitt’s “manipulative tactic along with some explicit conversations.”
The probable cause also alleges the victim was involved in narcotic activity with Pitts and was listed as a runaway and allegedly found with Pitts, including one case in April when Pitts was charged with providing shelter to a runaway.
His next court date is scheduled for March 1. Nolta Law Office was appointed as public defender.