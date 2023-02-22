A 42-year-old Clarkston man was arrested on a felony rape charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Aaron Pitts appeared before Magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch on Thursday, who set bond at $50,000. Pitts faces a minimum penalty of one year and a maximum of life in prison and/or $50,000. The rape charge also includes that Pitts is three years older or more than the alleged victim who is 16 or 17 years old.