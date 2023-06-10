Law enforcement seized approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills, resulting in the arrest of a Clarkston man.
Monte D. Clark, 36, of Clarkston, was arrested Friday morning on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for the fentanyl pills, according to a news release distributed Saturday by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force.
Law enforcement also found methamphetamine and cocaine, along with a firearm believed to be stolen from a residence in Spokane, according to the news release. Clark was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property, according to the news release.
Detectives with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Clarkston Police Department and Lewiston Police Department, executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at a residence on the 1100 block of Boston Street in Clarkston.
Clark was arrested and booked into the Asotin County Jail following the search. He is a known felon with a lengthy criminal history, according to the news release.
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force is partially funded by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance to combat narcotics distribution in southeastern Washington and western Idaho counties.
