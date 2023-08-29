A 19-year-old Clarkston man was charged with two felonies after leaving a gas station carrying an armful of allegedly stolen items and having two firearms in his pockets.

Lewiston police responded at around 12:50 a.m. Monday to the 76 gas station at 822 16th Ave. A gas station employee reported that a man, later identified as Zaryc J. Moran-Stotz, had allegedly stolen “an arm full of stuff” wearing a knit hoodie, black ski mask and gloves and was walking toward Southway Pizzeria, according to the probable cause affidavit.