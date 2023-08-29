A 19-year-old Clarkston man was charged with two felonies after leaving a gas station carrying an armful of allegedly stolen items and having two firearms in his pockets.
Lewiston police responded at around 12:50 a.m. Monday to the 76 gas station at 822 16th Ave. A gas station employee reported that a man, later identified as Zaryc J. Moran-Stotz, had allegedly stolen “an arm full of stuff” wearing a knit hoodie, black ski mask and gloves and was walking toward Southway Pizzeria, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers arrived in the area and allegedly saw Moran-Stotz in the parking lot of pizzeria walking toward the gas station, then he saw the police cars, turned and walked back to the restaurant. One of the officers noted he had “an arm full of stuff,” which gave the officers cause to detain the man, according to the affidavit.
When officers attempted to approach Moran-Stotz, he ran behind the pizzeria and officers followed him. Then Moran-Stotz removed two firearms from his pockets and held them in the air. One of the officers grabbed their pistol and Moran-Stotz placed the weapons on the ground and the other officer handcuffed him, according to the affidavit.
The man eventually identified himself as Moran-Stotz and officers allegedly found a knit hoodie, black ski mask and gloves behind the restaurant and officers retrieved the alleged stolen items, according to the affidavit.
Later, officers discovered that one of the firearms had a bullet in the chamber and both had loaded magazines. The guns didn’t appear to be stolen. While going through a backpack that allegedly belonged to Moran-Stotz, officers found methamphetamine. He was then charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Moran-Stotz allegedly told officers he stole from the gas station because he had no money and was hungry and thirsty. However, officers noted in the affidavit that Moran-Stotz allegedly entered the gas station with a black ski mask, gloves and two firearms, all of which alarmed the employee. For those reasons, Moran-Stotz was charged with burglary, a felony.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing for running away from officers.
He appeared by Zoom before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Rick Cuddihy was appointed as public defender.