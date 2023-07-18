A Clarkston man was arrested for allegedly poaching an elk, but after further review it was determined the animal in the back of his truck was a head mount.
Deputies at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were advised of a suspicious vehicle on Schlee Road in Uniontown on Friday afternoon. Washington State Fish and Game told police the vehicle could have been involved in a poaching incident earlier that day, according to a news release.
A truck was located on Steptoe Canyon Road in Clarkston matching its description. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle using emergency lights, but the driver refused to pull over, according to the news release.
While pursuing the truck, deputies observed an elk head with antlers in the bed of the pickup. The vehicle continued on Steptoe Canyon Road and drove on Wawawai Road at a high rate of speed, failing to yield, according to the news release.
Deputies at the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office began to follow the vehicle after Whitman County deputies discontinued the pursuit. The truck was seen driving into Lewiston, and Asotin County deputies terminated the chase, according to the news release.
Brian Tidwell, 55, was later arrested in Idaho and his charges were forwarded to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the news release.
It was later determined the elk with antlers in the bed of the truck was an elk head mount, not an actual elk, according to the news release.
