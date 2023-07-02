Clarkston man arrested in connection with killing of three pigs at FFA barn in May

This image taken from security footage at the Clarkston FFA barn shows an unknown person, upper right side of frame, carrying an apparent firearm. Three pigs were shot and killed at the barn early May 16.

 Anatone News Facebook page

A Clarkston man is in custody at the Asotin County Jail in connection with an incident in May where three pigs were killed in the Clarkston FFA barn in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue.

Lyden Blackburn, 27, was arrested and faces allegations of first-degree animal cruelty, malicious killing of livestock belonging to another, second-degree theft of livestock, and first-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office distributed Sunday.