Clarkston man arrested Wednesday on firearms charge after search involving federal agents

Police with ATF, the FBI and an officer wearing a “bomb squad” patch, make their way into a residence along Rimview Drive Wednesday in Clarkston.

 August Frank/Tribune

A 53-year-old Clarkston man was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home in the Clarkston Heights after a search warrant was executed by federal agents and deputies from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaun K. Wexler was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office distributed this afternoon. He is being held at the Asotin County Jail.