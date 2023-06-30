Clarkston man arrested Wednesday on firearms charge after search involving federal agents

A 53-year-old Clarkston man was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home in the Clarkston Heights after a search warrant was executed by federal agents and deputies from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaun K. Wexler was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office distributed this afternoon. He is being held at the Asotin County Jail.
Agents from the ATF and FBI were involved in the search, which happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wexler’s residence at 1677 Rimview Drive, according to the news release.
The warrant was issued because it was determined Wexler was in possession of firearms and his right to own them had been revoked by the state of Washington. The search resulted in the seizure of nine firearms and three silencers, according to the news release.
During the search, suspicious devices were located that caused concern. The Spokane County Bomb Squad was called in and verified the devices were not explosives and not dangerous, according to the news release.
The U.S. Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the case for possible federal charges.
In its news release, the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office thanked agents from the ATF, FBI, the Asotin County Fire Department, Spokane County Bomb Squad and the Clarkston Police Department for their assistance.
