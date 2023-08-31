ASOTIN — A 37-year-old Clarkston man who made threats about “shooting up” a school and committing mass murder at an Asotin County Fair Parade was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Spokane on similar charges.

Trevor J. Lunney, who is serving 20 months in prison, has been arraigned in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, for allegedly “knowing and willfully” transmitting an interstate threat to injure or kill two unnamed individuals. The threats were reportedly made Dec. 5 while Lunney was in the Asotin County Jail.