A Clarkston man was arrested in Nez Perce County after law enforcement pursued him in a vehicle across three counties.

The incident began at a gas station in Clarkston when Christopher A. Garner, 39, allegedly stole a vehicle, a black 2003 Chevrolet S10 that had belonged to a family member but had recently been sold. The owner of the vehicle came out of the gas station and confronted Garner, who was allegedly trying to steal the vehicle. The pickup was valued at $4,543, according to a probable cause affidavit.