The Clarkston City Council adopted an “immediate emergency zoning ordinance” at a special meeting Tuesday night that will directly affect a proposed apartment complex near Walmart.
With a 6-0 vote, officials placed a six-month interim zoning ordinance on new residential or multifamily developments in the port commercial area. Current zoning laws don’t allow any residences in the area, unless commercial businesses, retail services or industrial uses are on the first floor.
“The comprehensive plan has been adopted by the city’s code, and tonight we said we really mean it,” said city attorney Todd Richardson. “This doesn’t change anything for the city. Our zoning code is trying to protect our ability to provide services to our citizens, while at the same time helping provide good land for housing development.”
Protecting the tax base and providing housing opportunities are addressed in the code, the attorney said. Residences can be built in the port commercial district, as long as retail, industrial, or services are on the main floor.
Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington recently announced a low-income 72-unit apartment complex west of Walmart is moving forward with assistance from Horizon Housing Alliance.
However, city officials said no application has been filed to build the apartments slated for 6 acres near the big-box store.
The port commercial district is intended to provide locations for manufacturing, warehousing, storage and businesses that are compatible with the industrial uses allowed, according to the comprehensive plan. Residential use on the upper floor of buildings is encouraged to bring more people into the area.
The City Council wants to make sure all future applicants who want to build in the zone have an accurate undertaking of allowed uses to “avoid confusion and conflict,” according to the clarified ordinance, which was adopted with one reading.
Unless there is a temporary prohibition on residential and multi-family uses, it could result in an “irrecoverable harm to the plan to manage scarce land resources and provide for harmonious industrial, commercial and residential development,” Richardson noted.
A public hearing on the interim zoning ordinance must be held within 60 days of its adoption.
The ordinance says Clarkston has 3,329 residences, but only 12% of the city’s general fund revenue comes from property taxes, and the city is highly dependent on sales tax revenues to provide basic services. The port commercial zone covers approximately 124 acres with about 18 acres remaining as undeveloped land that can be used for industrial, service and retail commercial activities to provide for the future economic stability of the city, officials said.
“The city of Clarkston is keenly aware of the need to be able to have harmonious residential, industrial and commercial development for the good of all citizens,” according to the ordinance, which goes into effect immediately.
The comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances provide ample opportunity for both residential and commercial development, according to the updated ordinance.
It has been brought to the council’s attention that there could be ambiguity in the zoning matrix, which prompted the special meeting to clearly spell out the rules, officials said.
The interim zoning ordinance will still allow owners to submit applications for some development in the affected zone, including housing, provided the housing is integrated with a primary industrial office and limited retail use, the ordinance states.
“The city council wishes to maintain the status quo with this interim zoning ordinance by prohibiting the submission or processing of non-vested development applications for residential and multi-family residential uses which are not properly paired with main floor industrial or commercial use in this zone for a six-month period of time,” according to the newly adopted ordinance.
“During this six-month period, the council will hold public hearings to consider whether the amount and type” of those dwellings in the port commercial zone should be modified.
A complete copy of the ordinance is available at Clarkston City Hall and will be posted online on the city’s website.