Rick Rogers said he’ll die before his stormwater fees are paid.
The 75-year-old Clarkston retiree is already planning his tombstone inscription. He wants it chiseled in marble that he’s “still not paying Asotin County” for stormwater management. In addition, he doesn’t care if a lien is placed on his residence or the county takes him to court.
“I’m ready, if they do come after me. I’d talk to (attorney) Todd Richardson first since he beat the county on the Rich Eggleston case,” Rogers said. “Then, I’d countersue them and start at a ridiculous amount like $30 million to get their attention.”
The ongoing battle started in 2011 when the stormwater fees were established. Rogers said he owes about $400 and gets frequent letters from a collection agency, which he responds to with a lengthy list of disputes.
The new Asotin County stormwater coordinator, Russ Pelleberg, said he’s never met Rogers and isn’t familiar with his list of grievances. Pelleberg, who was raised in Newport, Wash., has been on the job about two months. The former coordinator, Jeff Weimer, recently went to work for the city of Lewiston.
In past years, several others have taken the same stance, but current figures weren’t available on Thursday.
“They are still threatening me, and I am still sending them an updated copy of my 34-item, 23-page, 12,890-word dispute every time I get a bill,” Rogers said.
“Then, once or twice a year when they turn me in to an out-of-town collection agency, I send a copy to the collection agency, with a quick little note saying, ‘I don’t care, I ain’t paying, bring it on, let’s go to court,’ and stuff like that. I’ve been doing that for more than a decade now.”
Rogers said his wife inadvertently paid the first bill, but it will never happen again. He is insisting his children honor his wishes when they inherit his property on Grandview Drive.
“To me, it’s a matter of principle,” Rogers said. “They treat it like a levy, but it was never voted on. It’s so typical of the government doing something just because they can.”
He lists several constitutional violations in his dispute, along with case citations.
As for his tombstone, Rogers said he’s having it chiseled in the near future and plans to be buried in Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
“I, unfortunately, won’t be around to see people’s faces when they see it.”
According to the county’s stormwater website, the benefits from implementing a stormwater management program are numerous. The annual fee is currently at $66 per year, or $5.50 per month.
“Both the Snake River and Asotin Creek are home to Steelhead and Chinook salmon that have been listed on the Endangered Species List,” according to the website. “Both require clean, cool water for spawning and rearing of juvenile fish. Our stormwater system discharges water into both the Snake River and Asotin Creek. Implementing the stormwater management program will reduce the pollutants, sediments, and other non-stormwater additives from entering the river and stream.”