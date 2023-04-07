Clarkston’s Rogers refuses to pay stormwater fee

Rick Rogers

Rick Rogers said he’ll die before his stormwater fees are paid.

The 75-year-old Clarkston retiree is already planning his tombstone inscription. He wants it chiseled in marble that he’s “still not paying Asotin County” for stormwater management. In addition, he doesn’t care if a lien is placed on his residence or the county takes him to court.