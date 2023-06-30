Although candidates for the Clarkston School District have some differences of opinion, they all agree that the school district should provide a safe learning environment focused on educating children.

There were 18 people in attendance at Clarkston City Hall at the candidate forum for Clarkston and Asotin-Anatone school districts, including Clarkston School Board candidates Rick Hanks, Rachel Rinard and Todd Snarr. Hanks and Rinard, along with Dan Randles, who didn’t attend the event, are running for position No. 1, which means there will be a primary with the top two candidates advancing to the general election. Ballots for the Aug. 1 primary will be mailed July 14 and will need to be returned or postmarked by Aug. 1.

