A legacy of memories

100-year-old Lillian Judd poses for a portrait behind several birthday cards Friday at her home in Clarkston.

 Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune

When you’re 100 years old, said Lillian Judd, of Clarkston — who will reach that milestone Sunday — you forget a few things.

But it appears that Judd has forgotten little of the things that mattered in her long and eventful life.