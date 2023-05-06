When you’re 100 years old, said Lillian Judd, of Clarkston — who will reach that milestone Sunday — you forget a few things.
But it appears that Judd has forgotten little of the things that mattered in her long and eventful life.
She was born on a farm in Nebraska, the middle child of Alice and Dewey Shawver.
Judd attended a little country school near Lyons, Neb., and remembers the day her family’s house burned down.
“We lost everything that day except for the cedar chest where my parents kept the important papers,” Judd said.
While the family waited for a new house to be built they moved into their chicken coop. It was a new structure her father had just bought and no chickens lived there yet.
“We put up curtains until we got a new house built,” she said.
She finished high school as valedictorian in a class of five and then went to beauty school in Omaha, Neb.
“I got my license in Nebraska and then I married and we moved to Idaho.” More hours were required for a license in Idaho, so Judd let her certification lapse.
“The rest of the family moved to Idaho, first my sister and then my mom and dad moved out. And then we moved out,” she said.
The family located near Princeton where other relatives had settled and her husband, William Gordon, began working as a logger.
“My husband was logging just by himself. He bought a truck and a cat and when he loaded logs I went out and he’d hook a log onto the cable and I would back the truck and he would load it onto the truck,” she said.
As they worked, their five young children sat nearby on a blanket and watched.
When Gordon was 42 years old he died, leaving Judd alone with five youngsters — the youngest was two. A few years later, she met and married her second husband, Lyle Judd. Both had originally lived in the Midwest but met in Idaho. They were married for 50 years before his death.
The Judds raised pigs and cattle and moved from the Harvard-Princeton area to Pasco, Wash.
Judd said she loved working on the ranch, which often involved hard physical labor.
“I’ve moved irrigation pipes and hauled bales,” she said. “My husband would put (the hay bales) on the truck and I’d arrange them on the truck. Then he’d get on the hay mount and I’d put them on the elevator.”
One time Judd discovered a badger had gotten into her chicken coop. She took a baseball bat out to the yard and beat the badger until it was dead.
“He had one of my hens,” she explained. “They said if you start with them, you want to make sure they’re dead before you stop.”
Besides livestock the Judds also raised Siamese cats for sale, sometimes keeping the mother cat and kittens in a clothes drawer or a bed to keep warm.
Tragedy struck years later after her children had grown. Her oldest daughter died of cancer. She had smoked, Judd said, and had wasted away to skin and bones before she died.
Then a second blow struck when her youngest daughter died in a car accident. She was in her early 20s.
Mike Gordon, Judd’s son, said his mother visited the funeral home when his sister died “and when she walked out she had aged and she never got over it.”
“It’s really hard to lose your baby,” Judd said.
She and her husband moved to Waitsburg and continued to raise cattle until his death. Judd moved back to the Palouse and did various jobs, including reupholstering furniture and working as a cook for the Potlatch school district.
Eventually she moved to Clarkston, where she lives next door to her son, Mike.
Judd attributes her good health and long life to clean living, good genes and a faith in God.
“I never did smoke,” she said. “I never even tried. And I drank only about six months between husbands.
“I had bleeding ulcers and I was supposed to stay away from caffeine. But that don’t keep me away from chocolate.
“My parents, I had really good parents. We couldn’t have a deck of cards in the house because dad considered that going to the tavern.
“Now I play solitaire,” she said.
“I’ve always went to church, practically my whole life. God takes care of me now.”
Judd continues to garden, although “I went to silk flowers on the front yard.
“I loved to work in the ground. I like to play in the dirt. We always had a big garden and I canned jars of green beans when we lived on the farm.”
She also has made baby quilts for her nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
“I remember my great-grandmother. I’ve got her old rocking chair,” she said. “So I hope my great-grandkids remember me.”
