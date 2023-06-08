Clearwater Canyon Cellars reopens tasting room after Monday fire

Clearwater Canyon Cellars has reopened its tasting room after getting support from the community following a house fire on its property.
The structure fire that took place Monday was at the home of family members of the winery’s owners, Karl and Coco Umiker. The family is thankful for the “outpouring of kind words and offers of assistance,” according to a Facebook post from the winery. “As we help our family begin to rebuild their lives on the farm, we look forward to returning to some normalcy.”
The winery’s tasting room is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to its Facebook post.
A previous post from Clearwater Canyon Cellars stated the family was looking for a home near the winery for its displaced members, and was also asking for donations to go to a local animal rescue in honor of the three cats who died in the fire.
Nez Perce County Fire Chief Josh Hall was the incident commander for the fire. In an email to the Tribune, Hall said the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to come to the scene Friday to try to determine the cause of the fire. It appears the fire started in the garage and then spread through the attic space, Hall said.
The estimated loss of the fire is approximately $318,000. The structure is still partially standing, although there is heavy damage to the upstairs and severe smoke and water damage to the basement, Hall said in the email.
The Nez Perce County Rural Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday at 3143 10th Street, outside city limits. The Lewiston Fire Department was called to assist at 12:23 p.m. with two engines, two medic units and two chiefs to the scene. Clearwater Paper Fire Department also arrived at the scene, according to a news release issued Thursday morning from Nez Perce County Fire Department and Lewiston Fire Department.
The responding units assessed the situation to ensure the safety of residents and Lewiston fire was on-site to control the fire and protect the neighboring homes.
“The collaborative efforts between the Nez Perce County Fire Department, the City of Lewiston Fire Department, and the Clearwater Paper Fire Department exemplify their commitment to community safety and effective cooperation during emergency situations,” the news release stated.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.