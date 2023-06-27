A new private fire protection vendor will be on duty at Clearwater Paper beginning Saturday morning.
Rural Metro Fire has been retained to take on the role currently provided by Medcor, officials said Monday night at the Clarkston City Council meeting.
Because of the change, the cities of Clarkston and Lewiston have notified Clearwater Paper that existing mutual aid agreements will be terminated while the contracts in place are reviewed, Clarkston Fire Chief Darren White said.
Clarkston’s agreement with the paper mill’s fire crew will expire Sept. 24. In addition, the city does not intend to request mutual aid or automatic assistance from Clearwater Paper after Friday.
“The fire department appreciates the opportunity to work collaboratively with your teams,” White wrote in a letter to the mill manager. “During this time of transition to a different fire protection vendor, the fire department welcomes the opportunity to discuss future service agreements with all parties involved.”
In other city business:
l Michelle Peters, president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, presented the latest tourism figures released by the state. The growth rate of visitor spending in Asotin County was the highest of all 39 counties in 2022.
“It’s pretty exciting to be No. 1 in the entire state,” Peters said.
Lodging, food, recreation, shopping and transportation are included in visitor spending tallies, she said. The spending generated $1.7 million in local tax revenues.
One of the driving forces behind the tourism boost is the increase in cruise boat vessels coming to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Peters said. An estimated 20,000 passengers now arrive here, compared to 16,000 last year.
“The cruise-line industry generates hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for local businesses and tax revenue for Asotin County,” she said.
When the boats dock in Clarkston, passengers often walk to Basalt Cellars, Riverport Brewery, Rooster’s and Tomato Bros. Walmart and Costco also generate a lot of spending in the county, she said.
Mayor Monika Lawrence thanked Peters for her work and continually “shining the spotlight on Clarkston.”
l David Eagle, of Clarkston, asked the city if something can be done with the abandoned house that burned Sunday. The house at 607 12th St. is a hazard to the neighborhood and unsafe, he said.
Kevin Poole, public works director, said the owner of the house is dead, and no heirs have been located. The city has liens against the property, and foreclosure may be an option.
Lawrence said it can be torn down, but there’s a process the city has to follow, and it takes a lot of time. The city attorney is working on options to address the issue.
l The daily fee to house prisoners at the Asotin County Jail is increasing by $2.11 to a new rate of $72.36 in January, the mayor said.
Police Chief Joel Hastings said Asotin County hasn’t raised the bed rates in several years, and the minor increase is probably due, considering the current rate of inflation.
l The city is seeking applicants to fill a vacant city council position. Applications are available at City Hall and on the city’s website, said Clerk Steve Austin. The position was formerly held by John Murray, who moved outside city limits. It expires in 2025.
