A $50,000 donation from Clearwater Paper will help fund a new inpatient and dietary wing at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, according to a Tri-State news release.

The entire project, which will cost upward of $35 million in total, includes main floor housing with six intensive care unit rooms, a lab, admissions area, cafe and bistro, and gift shop. A second floor will house 19 medical and surgical single inpatient rooms with four observation units, and an unfinished lower wing. The new wing will be 54,395 square feet.