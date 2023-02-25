A $50,000 donation from Clearwater Paper will help fund a new inpatient and dietary wing at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, according to a Tri-State news release.
The entire project, which will cost upward of $35 million in total, includes main floor housing with six intensive care unit rooms, a lab, admissions area, cafe and bistro, and gift shop. A second floor will house 19 medical and surgical single inpatient rooms with four observation units, and an unfinished lower wing. The new wing will be 54,395 square feet.
“Clearwater Paper’s employees, families, and neighbors will all receive a higher quality of life in the Lewis-Clark Valley because of critical services through Tri-State’s new inpatient wing,” said Scott Charney, consumer products division mill manager. “We are pleased that we can offer this gift in our ongoing support of the community hospital.”
The new wing will allow Tri-State to remain competitive with regional hospitals, according to the press release, and sustain or grow its financial viability.
“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation,” said D’Lynn Ottmar, Chief Development Officer, for Tri-State Hospital Foundation. “It is because of amazing partners like Clearwater Paper that we are fortunate to keep providing local, patient-centered health care to the community.”