Climate group funded by Gates slashes staff

Breakthrough Energy, an umbrella organization funded by Bill Gates that works on a sprawling range of climate issues, announced deep cuts to its operations in an internal memo Tuesday.

Dozens of staff members were cut, including Breakthrough Energy’s unit in Europe, its team in the United States working on public policy issues and most of its employees working on partnerships with other climate organizations, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The change shows how Gates is retooling his empire for the Trump era. With Republicans controlling both houses of Congress and the White House, Gates calculated that the Breakthrough policy team in the United States was not likely to have a significant effect in Washington, the people familiar with his thinking said. The U.S. policy team was also one of the largest and most expensive parts of the organization.

“Bill Gates remains as committed as ever to advancing the clean energy innovations needed to address climate change,” a spokesperson for Gates said in a statement when asked about the cuts. “His work in this area will continue and is focused on helping drive reliable, affordable, clean energy solutions that will enable people everywhere to thrive.”

Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft and one of the richest men in the world, has poured billions of dollars from his own fortune into efforts to combat climate change. With books, public appearances and a high-profile campaign to support clean energy entrepreneurs over the past decade, he has established himself as one of the leading voices pushing businesses and governments to address the threats of a rapidly warming world.

Winding down much of the Breakthrough Energy team’s work is a sharp reversal for Gates and reflects a rapidly shifting landscape in politics, philanthropy, climate change and global development.

President Donald Trump is dismantling the federal government’s capacity to address climate change, and he is significantly cutting support for clean energy while promoting the consumption of gas, oil and coal, the burning of which is dangerously heating the planet.

Instead of trying to influence policy, Gates is now focused on building clean energy companies through the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst program, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and the Breakthrough Energy Fellows, the people familiar with the matter said. Those efforts, which fund startup companies and entrepreneurs working on a range of renewable technologies, were not affected by the cuts.

The emphasis on clean energy production could be in line with Trump’s interest in “American energy dominance.” Trump declared a “national energy emergency” on his first day in office, and his administration says it wants to expand American energy production at a moment when demand for electricity is rising sharply.

Gates, who resisted partisan politics for almost his entire career, was deeply concerned about the 2024 election and how a victory by Trump could set back progress on climate and global health. Gates donated about $50 million to a political nonprofit supporting Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.