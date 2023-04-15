Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two appearing in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — With development pending within two years, a proposed animal rescue shelter in Grangeville received good news last week as the city plans to modify code to allow such usage within the industrial zone.
The change must go through a Planning and Zoning Commission review and then recommendation to the Grangeville City Council. If approved, this smooths the path for annexing the Animal Rescue Foundation’s (ARF) property along the truck route into the city and providing water and sewer services to the facility, tentatively set for construction in 2024.
A meeting April 3 continued discussion started last month when ARF was seeking a guarantee of city services, but without annexation, the last of which is a code requirement in this process for properties that are contiguous to the municipality. That guarantee of city support will be part of ARF’s presentation to the Idaho County Commission at some point, as the group seeks an exception to the county’s subdivision ordinance concerning land proposed for its shelter project.
At issue is the city’s industrial zone D, which does not allow kennels or animal shelters. Nor is there a process in place to provide city-authorized permission, such as through a conditional use permit.
“Our real concern is without a change in the zone, we’d have to have a conditional use permit,” said Terri Tackett, ARF president, to the council. For many on its board, the concern is the temporary nature of the permit, and on the conditions the city may place on the shelter that could conflict with its operations and its as-yet undetermined service parameters — such as allowed animal occupancy and timelines for moving animals to other facilities or for adoption.
Were ARF not to receive services, it has the option to install a well and septic system, which is not its preferred option, according to Tackett, who added that these actions may be challenged by the city anyway. Mayor Wes Lester later noted the expense for all that could be for naught, as a future council could potentially force annex the ARF property into city limits, as it is less than five acres.
“ARF wants to do this as a community service,” she said, under its nonprofit mission to get animals into a safe and secure environment. “If the zoning were changed, I think the board would be more comfortable with annexation, because then we know we’re there and can spend a half-million dollars on a place and it’s not going away.”
Council discussion worked through the options on how to accommodate ARF’s request, with cautions by both Lester and city attorney Matt Jessup that these were neither too broad to “open the floodgates” in the industrial zone to these uses, nor too narrow that show preference for one specific special interest.
Out of this, Jessup recommended considering adding language that defined the parameters of an animal rescue shelter, operation of which would be excluded from prohibited uses, namely kennels: operated privately, for profit, housing animals for extended periods. In general, a shelter would be defined as operated under either government or a nonprofit, not as a commercial enterprise, and for the temporary housing for dogs or cats for adoption.
“I think that’s my sticking point: shelter or kennel,” said councilor Beryl Grant. “They are two different things and we treat them as the same thing and they shouldn’t be.”
Council consensus was for Jessup and city administrator Tonya Kennedy to work on proposed language for P&Z to address at its May meeting. Tentatively, its recommendation to the council will be discussed at a June meeting.
“Nothing goes fast in government,” Lester smiled.
— David Rauzi, Editor, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Orofino celebrates sound and light system
OROFINO — Orofino Junior/Senior High School is celebrating the implementation of a new state-of-the-art sound and light system, which promises to elevate performances and events to a whole new level.
The equipment was made possible largely through a generous grant from the Nez Perce tribe, which recognizes the importance of supporting the school’s educational and cultural programs.
According to Orofino High School drama teacher, Michelle George, the new sound and light system is a game-changer for the school’s performing arts program. “We are thrilled to have this new system in place, as it will allow our students to showcase their talents in a professional-grade setting,” said George. “We are grateful to the Nez Perce Tribe for their support and partnership in this project.”
The sound and light system will be used by various groups in the school, including the drama club, choir and band. In addition to providing a better experience for audiences, the system will also provide an opportunity for students to learn how to operate and manage high-tech equipment, preparing them for future careers in the industry.
“It’s not just about the performances,” said George. “It’s about the educational value that this system provides. Our students will gain hands-on experience with technology that is widely used in the entertainment industry, and that is an invaluable experience that they can take with them beyond high school.”
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
Loving Hands here since 2006
KAMIAH — On the way to Kamiah, in a pullout on U.S. Highway 12, stands Loving Hands Thrift and More, a thrift store co-managed by Kerstin Hawkes and Lyle Massey. Loving Hands has been in business since 2006, providing the Kamiah community with affordable prices on various items such as clothing, electronics, dishes, and more.
Loving Hands is a part of the Life Center Church in Kamiah. It works with many local organizations to give donations to those in need, all the schools in the area, the women’s shelter, the Hope Center, the Kamiah Food Bank all the area churches and more. Loving Hands has 35 volunteers and employees, and a pickup and delivery system that makes trips in the area daily. To thank the volunteers, Loving Hands serves a home-cooked lunch every day to the workers.
“There’s a lot that goes on; we have a great group of volunteers who put in a lot of work, a lot of good time,” Massey said.
Hawkes is a Kamiah High School graduate, and studied psychology at Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC). She has been working at Loving Hands since 2009. Massey has been living in the area on and off most of his life, has been working at Loving Hands for 12 years, and got his GED from LCSC.
“We started out in that small building by the VFW Hall in Kamiah. (The new building was) the emergency warehouse, and one day, the people who took care of it were looking for someone to take care of that stuff and our senior pastor at the time, Kelly Lineberry, overheard the conversation, brought it back to the board and said ‘I think we should take it over,’ and then it became Loving Hands,” Hawkes explained.
The two also explained how Loving Hands is still run completely by donations.
“The hardest part is making sure that we are helping everyone. It’s really hard when we can’t help them as much as we know they need,” Hawkes remarked.
“The best part is helping people; I love being here to help everyone that we can,” Hawkes remarked.
— Hannah Hale, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday