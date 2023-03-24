Coeur d’Alene green-lights 2,800-home development that would effectively connect the city to Post Falls

This graphic shows the location of a proposed 2,800-home development in Coeur d'Alene.

 Spokesman-Review

In the early 1990s, Coeur d’Alene city leaders approved a housing development so huge that it forever altered the footprint of the Lake City.

They just did it again.