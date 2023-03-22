Cd’A schools will try to pass levy again

People rally Monday outside of a Coeur d’Alene school board meeting to show their support for a supplemental levy that makes up about 25% of the school district’s budget.

 Colin Tiernan/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

The Coeur d’Alene school board is trying again.

During a special meeting Monday, the Coeur d’Alene school board of trustees unanimously voted to place a two-year levy on the May 16 ballot. If voters approve it, the tax will collect $25 million annually and replace a $20 million levy passed in 2021.