The cold, snowy weather of the past week has delayed agricultural planting in several areas of Idaho and Washington, the National Agricultural Statistics Service reported.
In Idaho there was only one day suitable for fieldwork, according to NASS. Temperatures were well below normal throughout most of the state and in northern Idaho several inches of snow fell last weekend. Field conditions were wet and provided little opportunity for fieldwork.
Cold temperatures prevented grass growth in pastures and rangeland and some farmers have expressed concerns about reduced grain yields because of the late planting and missed temperature windows for good tillering. Some growers are worried about winter wheat disease potential because of the prolonged snow cover.
Most alfalfa still hasn’t broken dormancy, the NASS said, and winter wheat is greening up but has not started growing. Range and pastures were not growing except for weed grasses like cheatgrass and bulbous bluegrass.
In Washington there were four days suitable for fieldwork and the state has had a cold start to spring.
Little precipitation has fallen since the year began and ranchers were not able to turn their livestock out for grazing because the grass was not growing.
Some spraying occurred to prepare for spring seeding. In Okanogan County, only the orchardists were out in their fields pruning. In northeastern Washington, producers saw cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies.
Wheat varieties were expected to see some damage, especially if the snow was on the ground for 100 consecutive days or longer. In southeastern Washington wintry conditions were still present. Spring work was delayed due to the cool temperatures during the day, followed by freezing temperatures at night.