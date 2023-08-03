A Colfax pharmacy has agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty for failing to comply with controlled substance regulations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Tick Klock Drug reached the settlement after admitting to violations that occurred between 2017 and 2022.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Washington, the pharmacy filled prescriptions written by medical providers that contained “red flags” or signs of “fraud, drug-seeking, lack of medical necessity, potential for abuse or health risk, or potential for diversion, without appropriately resolving those red flags prior to dispensing the medications.”
Tick Klock Drug filled prescriptions for multiple patients that included a “potentially dangerous and medically-inappropriate” combination of an opioid, benzodiazepine and muscle relaxant. This combination is known as the “holy trinity,” the U.S. Attorneys Office says.
Other violations included failing to certify compliance with the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act (CMEA) of 2005, not keeping adequate records or appropriately accounting for the quantities of certain controlled substances, and failing to obtain all purchaser signatures for sales of pseudoephedrine, including for sales to Tick Klock Drug employees.
Pseudoephedrine is a decongestant that can be used to manufacture methamphetamine.
In addition to the $20,000 penalty, Tick Klock Drug has entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to resolve all red flag prescriptions prior to dispensing controlled substances. It must also conduct quarterly inventory audits and provide those to the DEA. The pharmacy agreed to provide training for its employees to ensure compliance with the Controlled Substances Act and CMEA going forward. Employees must not dispense controlled substances to themselves under any circumstances.
Tick Klock Drug owner and pharmacist Nathan Johnson said he was aware of these issues when he bought the store from his parents, Mark and Robyn Johnson, in January.
He said violations were a result of administrative mistakes that included not separating or dating their invoices properly. Johnson said they are taking this penalty as a “learning opportunity to be better.”
Johnson said the pharmacy started implementing the recommended changes immediately after the agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office was reached.
The owner said Tick Klock Drug’s service is not going to change and it is still “going to offer the best care that we can to each person.” Johnson said his staff is dedicated and trained
“It’s made us a better pharmacy to help our patients,” he said.