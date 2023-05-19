Caretakers of the now-defunct St. Ignatius Hospital are sometimes apprehensive of the ghosts that purportedly reside within the building, but uninvited visitors like burglars have added another layer of unease to the eerie institution.

Guardians of St. Ignatius were set back over the weekend when four individuals broke into and stole from the hospital. The burglars allegedly helped themselves to thousands of dollars’ worth of ghost detection equipment, as well as items from the gift shop. The incident impacted ghost tours scheduled for the week, and preservation projects planned for the near future.